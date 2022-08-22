CPUcoin Price Reaches $0.0479 on Top Exchanges (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. CPUcoin has a market cap of $20.75 million and $107,047.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CPUcoin Profile
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
CPUcoin Coin Trading
