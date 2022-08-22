Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($27.55) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR SZG traded down €1.34 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €25.18 ($25.69). 310,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a twelve month high of €48.76 ($49.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.64.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

