Creditcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.72 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $77.63 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.51 or 0.99939681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00050740 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00026569 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001234 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

