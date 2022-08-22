Credits Price Down 10.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $31,709.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

