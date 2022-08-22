CRH (LON:CRH) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of CRH (LON:CRH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 4,425 ($53.47) price objective on the stock.

CRH Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:CRH opened at GBX 3,272 ($39.54) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,991.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CRH has a 12 month low of GBX 32.81 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,024 ($48.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.79 billion and a PE ratio of 1,225.47.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.