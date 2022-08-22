Critical Analysis: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and USCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 1 1 0 2.50 USCB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $4.27, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

2.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of USCB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and USCB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.81 $4.07 billion $0.41 9.09 USCB Financial $67.42 million 4.02 $21.08 million ($4.31) -3.14

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 16.85% 18.00% 1.61% USCB Financial 31.14% 55.06% 5.43%

Summary

USCB Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About USCB Financial

(Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

