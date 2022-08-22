Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,903 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,279,000 after purchasing an additional 940,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $179.32. 64,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.98 and a 200 day moving average of $170.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

