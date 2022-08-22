Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 10,950 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $54.23. 68,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

