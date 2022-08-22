Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 14,729 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $63,473,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 576,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,331. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.