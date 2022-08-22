Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $33.38 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,876 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. 836,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,045,227. The company has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

