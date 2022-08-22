Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103,641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 91,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $73.37. 15,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,383. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

