Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 210,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 141,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

