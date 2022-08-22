Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

