Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,108 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

XOM traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.70. 510,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,887,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

