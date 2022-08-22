Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,165 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

ACN traded down $6.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.24. 24,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,658. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day moving average is $306.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

