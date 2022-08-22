CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Increased by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.4% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.19. 56,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.58.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

