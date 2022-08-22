Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is William Blair Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,122,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,646 shares during the period. Crown makes up about 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $390,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Shares of CCK traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,996. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -29.43%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

