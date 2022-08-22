Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

