CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $115.90 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.69%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 46.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in CVR Partners by 389.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 194,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,157,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.