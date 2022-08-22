CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $115.90 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.69%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
