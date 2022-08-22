CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.0% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $10,711,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 645,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after buying an additional 308,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.43. 119,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,455. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

