Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,127,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,225 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Danaher worth $2,384,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

DHR traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.00 and its 200-day moving average is $269.04. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

