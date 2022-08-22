Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

