Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,519,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,486 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 2.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $363,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

