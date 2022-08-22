DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $38.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DCP opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.84. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DCP Midstream by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 74,069 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in DCP Midstream by 209.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in DCP Midstream by 23.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 306,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.