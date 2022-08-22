DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and $5.47 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,437,425 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

