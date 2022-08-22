Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Capitalization Reaches $364,640.39

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $364,640.39 and $7.27 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,411.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

