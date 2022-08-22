DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $59.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $59.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,711,630 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

