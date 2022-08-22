Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $369.66 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average of $363.88.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 95.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 131.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays cut their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.61.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

