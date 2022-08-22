DeFi Bids Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,203.21 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $64,203.21 and approximately $194.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003719 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080268 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,354 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,417 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

