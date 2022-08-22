Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Holdings Lowered by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Denny’s worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 469,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Down 2.6 %

DENN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,495. The company has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denny’s Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.