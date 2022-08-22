Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.75

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DWVYF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,690 ($32.50) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

