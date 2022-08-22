Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $46.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.19.

BBWI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

