Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $54.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSCO. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

