Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Target Price to CHF 76

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 84 to CHF 76 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 68 to CHF 61 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF remained flat at $63.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $425.00.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.