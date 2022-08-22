DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 15.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,324,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

