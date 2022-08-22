DICK’S Sporting Goods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 16,118 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 107% compared to the average volume of 7,775 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

DKS traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $110.38. 46,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,128. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

