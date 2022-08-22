Digital Fitness Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $240,893.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00779373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,990,463 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

