Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 11,644 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Insider Activity at CSX

CSX Price Performance

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

