Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,147 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HCA opened at $213.09 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average of $221.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.