Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,718 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 324,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,480,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cummins by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 182,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $224.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

