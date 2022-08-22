Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $462.77 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

