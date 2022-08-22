Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $142.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $197.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

