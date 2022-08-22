Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

