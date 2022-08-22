Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,672,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 147,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,669,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FLT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

NYSE:FLT opened at $231.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.64. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.