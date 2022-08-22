Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 46,166 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.45 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

