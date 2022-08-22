Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 3,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 656,797 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,709,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $72.89 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

