DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 11,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 779,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

DCGO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

