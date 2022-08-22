DODO Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. DODO has a market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DODO has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

