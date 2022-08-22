Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.35% of Dollar Tree worth $484,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR opened at $167.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

