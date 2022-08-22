Dopex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46.23 Million (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Dopex has a market cap of $46.23 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dopex has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Dopex coin can currently be bought for $402.04 or 0.01871606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003790 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.

About Dopex

Dopex (DPX) is a coin. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dopex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants. Discord | Telegram | Medium “

